Переведите на английский язык, употребляя глаголы в Present Continuous. 1. Она не поет. 2. Моя сестра спит. 3. Папа пьет чай? 4. Твои родители пьют чай? 5. Я не сплю. 6. Она сидит за столом. 7. Мы делаем упражнение. 8. Мы не к...

1.She isn`t singing. 2.My sister is sleeping. 3.Is dad drinking tea? 7.We are doing the exercise. 8.We aren`t swiming. 9.Are they playing in the yard? 10.Nina and Ann are washing floor. 13.My sister is reading an interesting book. 14.They are going to the school. 16.Is he working? Что смогла...)