Переведите подалуйста I'm Jack Wilson, a pupil from London. My friend Val is a uneversity student now. He is older than me with my problems and teaches me to do a lot of things. Val has got a lot of hobbies. He lokes collecti...

Переведите подалуйста I'm Jack Wilson, a pupil from London. My friend Val is a uneversity student now. He is older than me with my problems and teaches me to do a lot of things. Val has got a lot of hobbies. He lokes collecting different things. When he was at school, he collected stamps, coing and badges. He kept them in big alboms and was very proud of them. Onse he brought them to school and we could see them all. His collections became famous in our school. But Val stopped collecting stamps and badges ast year. He took up photography. He says pictures are easy to take and it's fun to take them. Some of his photos are very good, some are unsuccessful. Val is learning and I know soon he'll be one of the best photographers in his uneversity.

