Переведите пожалуйста на английский язык!!! Очень прошу!

Гость: Гость:

1.This is a very easy task. Give me a more difficult task. 2. In summer the days are long and the nights are short. 3. June 22 - the longest day. 4. in December, the shortest day. 6. "Four" - a good mark, but "five" better. 7. "Five" - the best mark. 8. The worst mark - "deuce". 9. What is your dress, of course, very beautiful, but my dress is beautiful. 10. My dad - a tall man. 11.This warmer coat. 12. I think that our English teacher was very patient .13 Our old doctor was very busy. Our new doctor even busier. 14. My German teacher - the most energetic person. 15. We know your neighbor - a very boring person. 16. I think your grandfather the most generous person I when - ever met. 17. Watch Ronaldo accurate, but watch his aunt more accurate. 18. She bought a watch in Switzerland, because she believes that the most accurate Swiss watches in the world. 19. That television film is much worse than than today. 20. What is the funniest TV program? 21. Those were the happiest days of her life.