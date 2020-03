Переведите пожалуйста на англйский Мой любимый день недели — суббота. В этот день я отдыхаю, играю, занимаюсь спортом, гуляю с друзьями на улице. По субботам никто не зовёт меня домой пораньше и не заставляет делать уроки, пото...

Гость: Гость:

My favorite day of the week is Saturday. On this day, I have a rest, play, do sports, go out with friends on the street. On Saturdays, no one calls me home early and make their homework, because I'm doing homework on Sunday. And when I have enough will power, I do my homework on Friday, and then I get two days off - Saturday and Sunday! But this rarely happens: Friday night I had a rest