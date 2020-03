Переведите пожалуйста текст на английский язык. Только не используйте онлайн пер??водчики. В своем рассказе, я хочу затронуть такую тему, как «Танцы». С моей точки зрения танцы – это некая жизнь, которая протекает в судьбе ка...

Гость: Гость:

In his story, I want to touch a topic such a dancing. From my point of view dance is a kind of life that takes place in the life of every human being. I've been dancing since I was 5 years old. And this passion of my life. At first I danced ballroom dances. This is a very nice and elegant. Dances are taught so much. If you went to the dance section, you must be ready for a lot of testing. We had a very heavy workout, which squeezed the maximum out of our qualities and skills. In modern ballroom dancing there are two programs: Standard: waltz, tango, foxtrot. Characterized European restraint and refinement, deliberation. It velikosvetskie dancing. Latin: samba, cha-cha-cha, rumba, paso doble and jive. Rumba It is necessary to distinguish the ball, Cuban, African and gypsy rumba. Although the dancing and have common roots, at the moment they are quite different in character as a movement, as well as in music. Ballroom rumba Rumba - Doubles Cuban dance of African origin. A distinctive feature of the rumba is erotic flowing movements connected with long strides. The most famous in the world of rumba melody must be regarded as the famous «Guantanamera», written joseite Fernandez and quickly became a classic rumba. The emotional content of the dance Among all the ballroom dancing the rumba is characterized by the deep emotional content. In the course of its evolution, the rumba has acquired many of the features characteristic of the blues. There is a common cliche that "rumba - dance of love." It should be emphasized that in fact rumba rather unhappy love dance, dance of loneliness. Contrast pronounced erotic dance and dramatic content of music creates a unique aesthetic effect. Contrary to popular belief that the movement in the rumba - dance is the embodiment of erotic feelings, Rumba was originally a wedding dance, and her movements signified nothing more than family responsibilities of spouses. A few modern rumba, written in a major key, have their own flavor, but do not leave such a deep impression.