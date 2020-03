Переведите, пожалуйста, текст, так, чтобы было максимальное количество предложений с употреблением There is\There are. В переводчиках переводит без них. Заранее благодарю. Моя любимая комната. Я живу в обычной двухкомнатной...

Гость: Гость:

My favourite room. I live in an ordinary flat.There are two rooms in it. My mother lives in one room, I live in the other. My room is a place where I feel comfortable, where I can be alone(all by myself). It is my most favourite place in the whole flat. It is very beautiful and cosy there. The walls in my room are light green and there is a light and very fluffy carpet on the floor. There is furniture of light colours in my room. There are photos of my family and friends on the walls.There is a large mirror on the wardrobe, I like to look in it very much. There are also a lot of soft toys in my room. It's always pleasant to look at them. There i s always much light in my room.In daytime the sun shines brightly and in the evenings there is a lamp that gives light. There are flowers on the windowsills, which I like to take care of. When I am sad, I lay on my bed and hide under the blanket. It is the best moment!