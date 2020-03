Переведите пожалуйста (только не с переводчика) 1 i travelled three years ago 2. i went to Egypt 3. i travelled by plane 4. i travelled with my family 5. i went to that place because THERE very BEAUTIFUL 6. I saw Egypti...

Английский язык

Переведите пожалуйста (только не с переводчика) 1 i travelled three years ago 2. i went to Egypt 3. i travelled by plane 4. i travelled with my family 5. i went to that place because THERE very BEAUTIFUL 6. I saw Egyptian pyramids there 7 i met a lot of interesting people there 8. this place very BEAUTIFUL 9. i enjoyed my trip 10. i would like to go there again

Автор: Гость