Переведите текст пожалуйста...Oxford street is a very big and popular shopping centre in London. There are clothes shops and shoe shops, book shops and dress shops.One of the largest department srores in Oxford street is Selfri...

Английский язык

Переведите текст пожалуйста...Oxford street is a very big and popular shopping centre in London. There are clothes shops and shoe shops, book shops and dress shops.One of the largest department srores in Oxford street is Selfridges. It has more than 300 departments on 6 floors, 2500 employees and every day more than 100 000 people from all over the world walk its doors, eat in its 5 restaurants and use its four lifts and three escalators.In the early days there were gardens on the roof and many people came and looked at the famous Selfridges lifts. Today it is famous for its window displays at Christmas.Selfridges is a very expensive department store, that is why most Londoners have to go to cheaper shops: Marks and Spencer’s for clothes and supermarkets for food.Supermarkets have become very popular with shoppers. They sell not only food, but also ready made clothes, toys and other goods. They are self- service shops.

