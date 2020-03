переведите The familiar RU 18 ( are you 18 ? )sign can be seen in pubs. That means you have to be 18 before you can buy and drink alcohol in a bar. Between the ages of 14 and 16 you can go to a pub but you can only consume soft...

Английский язык

переведите The familiar RU 18 ( are you 18 ? )sign can be seen in pubs. That means you have to be 18 before you can buy and drink alcohol in a bar. Between the ages of 14 and 16 you can go to a pub but you can only consume soft drinks . In Britain you must show your identity card . The law states that children may work from the age of 13 onwards provided that : in is a part-time job. it doesn't take place in school hours . it doesn't involve lifting or carrying anything heavy . Of course , most people start full-time employment at the age of 16 which is the school-leaving age . Nobody can leave school before their sixteenth birthday . You can drive a car at the age of 17 , a moped at 16 but you must wait until 21 to drive a bus or lorry

