Переведите What time is it, plase? Have you got the time, please? Excuse me, what' s the time, please Ответы на них It's five o'clock it's half past five it's quarter past six. СРОЧНО!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!...

Английский язык
Переведите What time is it, plase? Have you got the time, please? Excuse me, what' s the time, please Ответы на них It's five o'clock it's half past five it's quarter past six. СРОЧНО!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Сколько времени, пожалуйста? У вас есть время,пожалуйста? Ответы: пять часов,половина пятого,15 минут шестого
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Как по английски будет помогать???
Ответить
Математика
С чифрами 12345 поставить знаки действий чтобы 1 получилось 40 а 2 получилось 80
Ответить
Русский язык
Звуковая запись слов осень и осенью
Ответить
География
В чем своеобразие геогрофиского положения Австралии
Ответить
Русский язык
Запиши слова разных частей речи на тему зима
Ответить