Переведите What time is it, plase? Have you got the time, please? Excuse me, what' s the time, please Ответы на них It's five o'clock it's half past five it's quarter past six. СРОЧНО!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!...

Английский язык

Переведите What time is it, plase? Have you got the time, please? Excuse me, what' s the time, please Ответы на них It's five o'clock it's half past five it's quarter past six. СРОЧНО!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Автор: Гость