Переведите What time is it, plase? Have you got the time, please? Excuse me, what' s the time, please Ответы на них It's five o'clock it's half past five it's quarter past six. СРОЧНО!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Сколько времени, пожалуйста? У вас есть время,пожалуйста? Ответы: пять часов,половина пятого,15 минут шестого
