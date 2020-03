перевести на английский язык 1) Чем я могу вам помочь? 2) У вас есть теплые варежки? 3) Конечно.У нас есть белые и голубые шарфы. 4) Сколько это стоит? 5) Что ты обычно одеваешь? 6) У тебя есть зонт? 7) Когда ты купил этот крас...

Гость: Гость:

1. What can I dO for yoU? 2. Have yoU got warm mittens? 3. Of coUrse. We haVe got white and blue scarves. 4. How much does it cost? 5. What do you usually wear? 6. HaVe you got an umbrella? 7. When did you buy this beautiful raincoat? 8. Where will you bUy T-shirts?