Английский язык

Перевести на русский язык In the US you have to be very careful about the words you use to speak about minorities.You will be accused of discrimination if you show disrespect toward different groups.Making ethnic jokes is very hurtful to people and shows politically incorrect behaviour. You will be accused of racism if you use the improper term for people who have black skin.The Us no longer uses the word Negro like in the old days.The term Negro does not refer to a persons country of origin so it is not politically correct.Most black people on the Us now prefer the term African American.

