Люди добрые, помогите пожалуйста!!! Нужно написать эссе. СРОЧНО НАДО! ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!!!

Many people believe that a holiday is just a day off. I cannot agree with this statement. I strogly believe that a man can make a nice day of any holiday. If it is a traditional holiday people can decorate their house in a festive manner as they do at Christmas time. Any symbols of a coming holiday can make our mood better and make ous house look brighter. At the same time I think that some people use their holidays simply to have some rest. After hard work and sleepless nights it is natural that many people just want to have some quite day off at home. They avoid noise and big parties. At the same time I think that spending a holiday in this way is too boring. It is much better to have a change and spend it differently. Going out can be a nice way to relax too. As to me I prefer to spend holidays with my friends. We can go to the city centre and enjoy entertaining topical shows there. Or we can have a party devoted to the holiday. Anyway this day is different from the weekend because it has a taste and a smell of the specific holiday. And some time later we shall be recalling it with gratitude.