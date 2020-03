Перевидите Main Room Gus: Hi, guys! I'm in an internet cafe. It's raining heavily outside. I'm fed up with this weather. It's raining all the time. Nemo: I don't know how you can live in Scotland. There are nicer places to...

Английский язык

Перевидите Main Room Gus: Hi, guys! I'm in an internet cafe. It's raining heavily outside. I'm fed up with this weather. It's raining all the time. Nemo: I don't know how you can live in Scotland. There are nicer places to go to study. Gus: Scotland's great. It's the winter I don't like. It's grey almost every day. I hate winter. Amelia: Hey! You think that's bad! It's freezing here in Switzerland. It's snowing again. There is so much snow sometimes that I can't even go out. Gus: That's not my kind of place, then. Nemo: It's summer here in Australia and I'm having a great time. I'm sitting on the balcony at the moment and it is very, very hot. I love the summer. Amelia: You are lucky. Nemo: I am. Anyway, how are things going for you?

