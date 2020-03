Перевидите не через переводчик. Sergei Korolev(1907-1966)?a rocket engineer and designer,"Father of the space programme." Education: the Kiev Polytechnic Institute, and the Bauman Moscow Higner Technical School;the Moscow Pilot...

Перевидите не через переводчик. Sergei Korolev(1907-1966)?a rocket engineer and designer,"Father of the space programme." Education: the Kiev Polytechnic Institute, and the Bauman Moscow Higner Technical School;the Moscow Pilot School, the Pilot Certificate. Work and contribution: - directed the design, contruction, testing and lauching f the Vostok, Voskhod, and Soyuz spacecraft; - published a book "A rocket flight in stratosphera"(1934); - prepared and took part in the launch of the first Earth satellite (sputnik) in the wopld(October 4,1957) - prepared the first manned space flight in histore when Yuri Gagarin's spaceсraft orbited the Earth and came back successfully(April 12, 1961); - prepared the "Voskhod-2" spaceсraft flight, when A. Leonov made the first space walk in history(1965)

