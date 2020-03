ПЕРЕВОД!!! Get away-escape, leave Get back- return to a plance Get off- leave(a bus, train, plane) Get on - make progress Get along(with) - have friendly relations with Get over - get well after an illness; recover from a...

Английский язык

ПЕРЕВОД!!! Get away-escape, leave Get back- return to a plance Get off- leave(a bus, train, plane) Get on - make progress Get along(with) - have friendly relations with Get over - get well after an illness; recover from a shock Get together - meet for a talk, etc

Автор: Гость