Перевод London Parks and Gardens When you are tired of doing the city, you can go to one of London's beautiful parks. Hyde Park has got a lake in the middle. The name of the lake is the Serpentine['s3:pantam], and you can go bo...

Перевод London Parks and Gardens When you are tired of doing the city, you can go to one of London's beautiful parks. Hyde Park has got a lake in the middle. The name of the lake is the Serpentine['s3:pantam], and you can go boating on it, It is a place where you can walk on the grass and enjoy looking at trees, flowers, water birds. Mothers often come to Hyde Park with their children and feed the birds. On Sundays you can listen to the speakers at Speaker's Cor ner[ko: nal. People from many countries of the world come and speak here. They can speak about any things which are interest ing for them and listeners can ask them difficult questions if they like. You can stand on a box and speak to some of the lis teners too! Some people come to Hyde Park to ride a horse on the Rot ten Row a place for riding. the Kensington Gardens is next to Hude Here you can see statue listetul of Peter Pan, the famous boy in chil dren's story Peter Pan which the J.M. Barrie wrote.

