ПЕРЕВОД С ПЕРЕВОДЧИКА НЕ ПРИНИМАЕТСЯ ! 1. This ring contains a tiny camera. It enables James to take photographs without anybody knowing. 2. This credit card is useful when it’s time to pay the bill. But it’s also for openin...

Английский язык

ПЕРЕВОД С ПЕРЕВОДЧИКА НЕ ПРИНИМАЕТСЯ ! 1. This ring contains a tiny camera. It enables James to take photographs without anybody knowing. 2. This credit card is useful when it’s time to pay the bill. But it’s also for opening locked doors. It has a lock pick hidden inside. 3. These look like sunglasses, but really they are X-ray glasses. They enable James to see through people’s clothes. They are useful when he wants to see if people have guns in their pockets. 4. You shouldn’t clean your teeth with this toothpaste. It’s a tube of plastic explosive and it enables James to create explosions. 5. This electronic razor is also a bug detector and it’s very useful when James doesn’t want people listening to his conversations. It enables him to find listening devices in his hotel rooms. 6. This isn’t a normal hairbrush. It’s a transmitter. It enables James to send messages in Morse code. 7. This lighter is really just a lighter. Some friends gave it to James as a present for being the best man at their wedding.

Автор: Гость