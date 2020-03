Перевод стиха Some people live in the city Where the houses are very tall. Some people live in the country Where the houses are very smmall. But in the country where the houses are small, The gardens are very big. And in the ci...

Английский язык

Перевод стиха Some people live in the city Where the houses are very tall. Some people live in the country Where the houses are very smmall. But in the country where the houses are small, The gardens are very big. And in the cities where the houses are tall There are no gardens at all. как читается на русском

