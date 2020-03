Перевод. We have got seven apple-trees near our country house. Bess has got two armchairs in her sitting room. Their new house has got three bath-rooms. The Browns have got four bedrooms in their house. My parents have go...

Английский язык

Перевод. We have got seven apple-trees near our country house. Bess has got two armchairs in her sitting room. Their new house has got three bath-rooms. The Browns have got four bedrooms in their house. My parents have got three daughters. My cousin Polly has got four cats in her flat. I have got two fridges in the house. Pete has got three hamburgers on his plate. I know you have got a very good sweet shop near your house. The school has got a large gym.

