Перевод What was your best time year,children? I had a big birthday party at ODonnells. It was great! I went to a big museum and l saw the dinosaurs! Miss Hart whamt was your best time? Now let me think. ...l met the nicest chi...

Английский язык

Перевод What was your best time year,children? I had a big birthday party at ODonnells. It was great! I went to a big museum and l saw the dinosaurs! Miss Hart whamt was your best time? Now let me think. ...l met the nicest children in the school! Look here they are!

Автор: Гость