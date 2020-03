Помагите написать сочинения the role books in young peoples life

Гость: Гость:

In our days everyone absesed with their phones and computers. Everyday i meet people going down the street with their phones.I dont want to say that phones and computers are bad or unuseless inventions,but because of it we forget about books.I love idea of online books because sometimes people have no money to go to the chop and buy a real book.But i cant compare online books and reak books.It is different things.I love old books.In my home i have a lot of old books wich were read by my grandmother. There is some magic in books. Not all young people read books.Even me, usually i read information in the internet,because it is faster.But i know such young people who are adsesed with books.Adults think that teenagers in our days dont like to read books.But it is not true at all.Phones will never replace books