Помоги перевести предложения из прямой в косвенную речь. -What your full name? -When and where were you born? -Did you have a nice trip from Spain? -Have you ever been to Creat Britain before? -Do you like the country? -What su...

He asked me what my full name was. She asked me when and where I was born. He interested if I had a nice trip from Spain. She interested if I had ever been to Creat Britain before. He asked me if I liked the country. They asked me what subjects I would like to study. He asked what my marks in English and History were. They interested how long I had been studying English. He asked me if I had already taken the test. She asked if I had any heath problems.