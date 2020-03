Помогите брат не понимает , а мне надо бежать

Гость: Гость:

There are 7 continents of the world: Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America. Washington, D. C. is in North America. Washington, D.C. is the capital of the USA. Canberra is in Australia. Canberra is the capital of Australia. Wellington is in Australia. Wellington is the capital of New Zealand. Ottawa is in North America. Ottawa is the capital of Canada.