Помогите через 20 минут сдавать В косвенной речи 10) He told me"Try to get some experience before you plans for the job." He told 11) She asked me"Will you peak to your parents about your plans for the future?"12) The doctor to...

Английский язык
Помогите через 20 минут сдавать В косвенной речи 10) He told me"Try to get some experience before you plans for the job." He told 11) She asked me"Will you peak to your parents about your plans for the future?"12) The doctor told him"Give up smoking if you want to be healthy."
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
10) He told me to try to get some experience before (I planned for the job<< здесь не уверена т к задание напечатано с ошибкой). 11) She asked me if I would speak to my parents about my plans for the future?"12) The doctor told him to give up smoking if he wantS to be healthy."
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Биология
Схематично нарисуйте строение и охорактерезуйте функции кровеносной системы кольчатых червей
Ответить
Математика
Во скока раз 7350 больше чем 3? чем 5?
Ответить
Русский язык
Морфологический разбор (в поле,пришла,свозили)
Ответить
Алгебра
(x^2+x-1)*(x^2+x+2)=40 Помогите пожалуйста , только всё с решением.
Ответить
Математика
Через точку, делящую высоту конуса в отношение 1 : 2, считая от вершины, проведена плоскость, параллельная основанию. Найдите объем этого конуса, е...
Ответить