Помогите через 20 минут сдавать В косвенной речи 10) He told me"Try to get some experience before you plans for the job." He told 11) She asked me"Will you peak to your parents about your plans for the future?"12) The doctor to...

Английский язык
Помогите через 20 минут сдавать В косвенной речи 10) He told me"Try to get some experience before you plans for the job." He told 11) She asked me"Will you peak to your parents about your plans for the future?"12) The doctor told him"Give up smoking if you want to be healthy."
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
10) He told me to try to get some experience before (I planned for the job<< здесь не уверена т к задание напечатано с ошибкой). 11) She asked me if I would speak to my parents about my plans for the future?"12) The doctor told him to give up smoking if he wantS to be healthy."
