Английский язык

Помогите! Complete the sentences and write them down. 1.Are big hats...fashion now? 2.Nobody wears wide belts. Are they ... ... fashion? 3. I often put ... my favourite old jumper. 4. Tom took ... his boots and socks and came into the wather. 5.Do you know what coats are ... fashion and what coats are ... ... fashion? 6. First he put ... his cap and then took it ... again.

