Помогите! Complete the sentences and write them down. 1.Are big hats...fashion now? 2.Nobody wears wide belts. Are they ... ... fashion? 3. I often put ... my favourite old jumper. 4. Tom took ... his boots and socks and...

Английский язык
Помогите! Complete the sentences and write them down. 1.Are big hats...fashion now? 2.Nobody wears wide belts. Are they ... ... fashion? 3. I often put ... my favourite old jumper. 4. Tom took ... his boots and socks and came into the wather. 5.Do you know what coats are ... fashion and what coats are ... ... fashion? 6. First he put ... his cap and then took it ... again.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
In out of on off in, out of on, off
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Биология
Общее в строении семян растений яблони и подсолнечника
Ответить
Українська література
Хто така Рахіра в повісті О.Кобилянської "Земля"
Ответить
Математика
Памагите пожалуйстр 14 ×6 ,42|_2 , 72|_36, 27× 3 , 37|_2 с остатком, 71|_6 с остаткос,98|_3 с остатком всё в столбик с праверкой зарание спасибо
Ответить
Математика
Допоможіть рішити кругові вирази тобто приклади. 5х4, 21+24, 3х8, 24-19, 45-36, 20-5, 15+6, 9:3
Ответить
Математика
Теплоход за два часа прошел 52,9 км за первый час он прошел на 4,5 км больше чем за вто??ой. Какое растояние прошел за 2 час
Ответить