Английский язык

Помогите ! correct the sentences 1)D.Defoe wrote nis novels in the 19th century. 2)D.Defoe wrote nis novels about R. Crusoe when he was 30. 3)The story of R. Crusoe is the authors imagination. 4)The novel wasnt popular in the 18th century,it became popular lafer. 5)D.Defoe didnt write his book for children. 6)D.Defoe is called "the father of English prose"for his detective stories

