Помогите даю 50 баллов. Complete the sentences. Use have got and has got in the letter. Example: Our house ............... a garden. Our house has got a garden. My parents .............. a car. My friend ................ ...

Английский язык

Помогите даю 50 баллов. Complete the sentences. Use have got and has got in the letter. Example: Our house ............... a garden. Our house has got a garden. My parents .............. a car. My friend ................ a pet. My brother and I ............... a lot of CDs. Our city .............. a lot of parks. We ............. a good teacher. Tom .......... a new computer. Mr and Mrs White ......... four grandchildren.

Автор: Гость