Английский язык
Помогите даю 50 баллов. Complete the sentences. Use have got and has got in the letter. Example: Our house ............... a garden. Our house has got a garden. My parents .............. a car. My friend ................ a pet. My brother and I ............... a lot of CDs. Our city .............. a lot of parks. We ............. a good teacher. Tom .......... a new computer. Mr and Mrs White ......... four grandchildren.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)our house has got Have got Has got Have got Has got Have got Has got Have got
