ПОМОГИТЕ ДАЮ 73 БАЛЛА СОЧИНЕНИЕ НА АНГЛИЙСКОМ ЯЗЫКЕ ПРО МАМУ!!! СРОЧНО!!!

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Sometimes everybody needs help. Sometimes everybody wants to share his/her feelings. When I need all this I can rely on my mom.She gives me advice when I don,t know something because she knows everything. She can solve any math task or physics. She can cook any food that all guests will be excited! And somewhen guests will like my food because she always teaches me what she knows. I like to study with her because she is very kind! She is the kindest human. She is the most beautiful and the most intelligent human! That is why everybody appreciates her. But I appreciate her just because she is my mom!
