Помогите.Here are some answers about the craven family.Write the questions! a)Where are they planning to move? To Colifornia. b)... In a film studio. c)... No?for the first few months. d)... Yes,they are,but not their house. e)... A friend of theirs. f)... No,they are planning to leave him in England. g)... No,he did rather have a big garden. h)... Next door to cameron diaz. i)... A horse. j)... He did rater learn surf.
B) Where do they work? - In a film studio. c) Were they unemployed for a year? - No, for the first few months. d) Are they decorating their office? - Yes, they are, but not their house. e) Who is hepling them? - A friend of theirs. f) Are they taking their father? - No, they are planning to leave him in England. g) Would he have a small plot of land? - No, he would rather have a big garden. h) Wher does he live? - Next door to Cameron Diaz. i) What is he riding? - A horse. j) Would he learn to paraglide? - He would rather learn to surf.
