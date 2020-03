Помогите исправить ошибки в предложениях: 1.Rolf is asked why he was eating cake the whole evening yesterday. 2.I ask my friends where they will go after classes the next day.

Английский язык

Помогите исправить ошибки в предложениях: 1.Rolf is asked why he was eating cake the whole evening yesterday. 2.I ask my friends where they will go after classes the next day.

Автор: Гость