Помогите написать монолог(speaking) на 3 мин по этому плану пожалуйста

Гость: Гость:

And, we can see from the chart, the United Kingdom takes the first place with 77 percent positive responses, followed by Canada with 61 percent, and in third place the United States with 56 percent.I enjoy voluntary work. It includes various types of assistance: social volunteering, sports volunteering, Olympic volunteers and etc. But if I became a volunteer, I would take care of the elderly and children, and would have joined the ranks of the defenders of animals.I would like to do something good for them, take care of the elderly, to just sit and listen to the stories of their lives, but with children I would play and I would have became a child with them, would have brought them sweets and toys. I would also defended rare animals against poachers.Volunteer work is important. People perform it voluntarily and for free. Individual volunteering for me closer. I think the important thing is attention. And there are a lot of people, regardless of age, who appreciate and need it!