Помогите написать письмо на тему мои осенни каникулы

Hurray ! We are we having holidays! Autumn holidays are very short - only 10 days. I`m not going to travel, I won`t go to the seaside, I won`t visit my Granny in the village. However, I like autumn holidays. I will have a lot of time for my favourite activities. In the afternoon I`ll play with my little sister and walk with her outdoors. We will pick up yellow beautiful leaves and watch the smart trees. In the evenings I will read books and improve my English language. It`s so great to have autumn holidays!