Английский язык

Помогите, ответить на вопросы!!!! 1) .Напишите формы неправильных глаголов. go, see, do, buy, fall, be, get, meet, eat, drink, have, make 2).Напишите, что произошло в прошлом. give go do water help 1. I ….. my homework at school. 2. She ….. me the book yesterday. 3. Yesterday he ….. his friends. 4. Last summer we …… to Moscow. 5. My sister ……… the flowers. 3).Скажите, что это не так. 1.They saw him yesterday. -_____________________________________ 2.We had five lessons yesterday.-_________________________________ 3. He drew the picture two years ago.-______________________________ 4. She came home at 3 oʹclock.-___________________________________ 5. My father repaired his bike last week.____________________________ 4).Составь предложения из слов. 1.didnʹt/ Kate/ go/ and/ Sue / to the park._____________________________ 2. we/ play/ did/ yesterday/badminton?______________________________ 3.juice/ drank/ apple/ they/ in the morning.___________________________ 4.she/ when/ her sister/ did/ help?___________________________________ 5.watched TV/ they/ on/ Sunday.___________________________________ 5).Выбери и обведи правильный вариант. 1. Mr Brown ……. to Moscow two days ago. a) come b) comes c) came 2. She …… to the park every day. a) go b) goes c) went 3. Where did you …… the letter yesterday? a) write b) wrote c) will write 4. When do you usually ……. lunch? a) have b) has c) will have 5. My sister ……. puzzles tomorrow. a) didn’t play b) doesn’t play c) will play 6. Did they ……. a whale in the Zoo? a) saw b) sees c) see

