Английский язык
Помогите с английским! Во втором задании сначала идут слова с помощью которых мо??но перевести. 1. Write the correct form of the verbs. He (wash) his car last Saturday. He (wash) his car at the moment. He often (wash) his car. We (buy) the chair a month ago. They ……….. (make) friends when they ….. (be) little children. She (do) a grammar exercise now. She is a pupil. She often (do) grammar exercises. She (do) the exercise an hour ago. My grandfather…….. (work) at the circus when he…………… (be) young. Don't ask him any questions now. He …………………………….. (work). 2. Translate into English. buy chocolate do homework get up at 6 о'clock learn new words meet smb at school swim in the river take an umbrella win tell smb about my plans write letters 1. Я никогда не плаваю в реке.______________________ 2. Я никогда не рассказываю ему о своих планах. ____________________ 3. Они никогда не выигрывают. 4. Джек никогда не пишет письма. _____________________________ 5. Я никогда не покупаю шоколад. _________________________ 6. Аня никогда не встаёт в 6 часов. _____________________________ 7. Я никогда не беру зонт. ________________________________ 8. Он никогда не учит новые слова. __________________________ 9. Она никогда не делает домашнюю работу. ____________________ 10. Я никогда не встречаю его в школе. ___________________ 3. Complete the sentences. Example: Has he (to find) ...? — Yes,…. Has he found his friend's address? — Yes, he has. Have you (to write) ...? — No,... Have you (to decide what to do) ...? — Yes,... Has she (to get presents) ...? — Yes,... Have you (to cook) ...? — No,... Has she (to bring) ...? — Yes,... 4 *. Put the suitable word in the gap: 1. She has a beautiful ... in Pushkin Street, (house, home) 2. Their grandfather is ... than their grandmother, (older, elder) 3. Her mother is her father's .... (wife, husband) 4. My friend is three years ... than me. (older, elder) 5. When do you usually come ... ? (house, home) 6. Butter is made ... milk, (from, in) 7. Have you ... been to America? (ever, already) 5.P ut the words in the correct order 1. Yesterday, you, a sandwich, make, did? 2. Like, does, mother, your, to eat, pies? 3. Your, husband, her, is, elder, aunt, than? 4. From, sausage, what, made, is? 5. Now, you, clearing, are, the table?
1. He washed his car last Saturday. He is washing his car at the moment. He often washes his car. We bought the chair a month ago. They made friends when they were little children. She is doing a grammar exercise now. She is a pupil.She often does grammar exercises. She did the exercise an hour ago. My grandfather worked at the circus when he was young. Don't ask him any questions now. He is working. 2. I never swim in the river. I never tell him about my plans. They never win. Jack never writes letters. I never buy chocolate. Anya never gets up at 6 o'clock. I never take an umbrella. He never learns new words. She never does homework. I never meet him at school.
