ПОМОГИТЕ ОТВЕТИТЬ НА ВОПРОСЫ!!!! ДИАЛОГ ПРО МУЗЕЙ 1)Where there many visitors? 2)what can you say about exhibits? 3)did you have a guate or an audio guide? 4)what where your impression?
- Where there many visitors? - Yes, a lot. Most of them were groups of tourists from abroad. -What can you say about exhibits? - They were wonderful Some of them were quite old and very valuable. - Did you have a guide or an audio guide? - I was alone. But I joined a group of toursits and listened to their quide. -What were your impressions? - I was very impressed by the collection of works of art and by the knowledge of the guide. He seemed to know everything about the exhibits and their creators.
