ПОМОГИТЕ ОТВЕТИТЬ НА ВОПРОСЫ!!!! ДИАЛОГ ПРО МУЗЕЙ 1)Where there many visitors? 2)what can you say about exhibits? 3)did you have a guate or an audio guide? 4)what where your impression?

Английский язык
ПОМОГИТЕ ОТВЕТИТЬ НА ВОПРОСЫ!!!! ДИАЛОГ ПРО МУЗЕЙ 1)Where there many visitors? 2)what can you say about exhibits? 3)did you have a guate or an audio guide? 4)what where your impression?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
- Where there many visitors? - Yes, a lot.  Most of them were groups of tourists from abroad. -What can you say about exhibits? - They were wonderful  Some of them were quite old and very valuable. - Did you have a guide or an audio guide? - I was alone.  But I joined a group of toursits and listened to their quide. -What were your impressions? - I was very impressed by the collection of works of art and by the knowledge of the guide.  He seemed to know everything about the exhibits and their creators.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
It's Christmas! Merry Christmas! Yes, it's merry, merry Christmas, it's time for hanging stockings, It's time for riding sleighs, It's time for jol...
Ответить
География
СРОЧНО!!!!!!!!!!!30 Баллов 1)Расположите города мира в той последовательности, в которой их жители встречают Новый год. а) Париж; б) Сеул; в...
Ответить
Биология
Помогите найти итересные факты о круглых червях
Ответить
История
Наиболее известные правители Великого Княжеского Московского
Ответить
Геометрия
Постройте сечение параллелепипеда ABCDA1B1C1D1 плоскостью, проходящей через точки O, P, T, если O, P, T - середины ребер AB, AD, CC1 соответственно.
Ответить