Английский язык

Помогите переделатьпредложения в Present Perfect Simpl или в Present Perfect Continuous. Use the Present Perfect or Present Perfect Continuous tenses. Why is she crying? – She … (hurt) her arm. … they (launch) the spaceship yet? The strong wind… (damage) everything around for 3 hours. What is the result of the tornado? – It … (do) a lot of damage. The scientists … (do) the exploration of the island since they discovered it. They … (not, solve) that serious problem yet, have they?

