Помогите переделатьпредложения в Present Perfect Simpl или в Present Perfect Continuous. Use the Present Perfect or Present Perfect Continuous tenses. Why is she crying? – She … (hurt) her arm. … they (launch) the spaceship yet...

Английский язык
Помогите переделатьпредложения в Present Perfect Simpl или в Present Perfect Continuous. Use the Present Perfect or Present Perfect Continuous tenses. Why is she crying? – She … (hurt) her arm. … they (launch) the spaceship yet? The strong wind… (damage) everything around for 3 hours. What is the result of the tornado? – It … (do) a lot of damage. The scientists … (do) the exploration of the island since they discovered it. They … (not, solve) that serious problem yet, have they?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Has been hurting;have launched has been damaging have done have been doing havent solved
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Геометрия
MNQP - параллелограмм. Найдите значение выражения.задача на фото.даю 30 баллов
Ответить
Математика
Вася дал половину конфет и ещё 2. у него ничего не осталось. сколько было конфет у в??си
Ответить
Русский язык
Укажите слово без приставки закон, забег, заплыв, запев.
Ответить
Английский язык
Сочинение на тему "Environmental problems nowedays" сочинение должно состоять из легко читаемых ??лов и должно читаться 2 минуты
Ответить
Технология
Как рассчитать сопротивление лампочки с 6 V впитывающего сдерживании силе тока 0.2A
Ответить