Помогите переделатьпредложения в Present Perfect Simpl или в Present Perfect Continuous. Use the Present Perfect or Present Perfect Continuous tenses. Why is she crying? – She … (hurt) her arm. … they (launch) the spaceship yet...
Английский язык
Помогите переделатьпредложения в Present Perfect Simpl или в Present Perfect Continuous. Use the Present Perfect or Present Perfect Continuous tenses. Why is she crying? – She … (hurt) her arm. … they (launch) the spaceship yet? The strong wind… (damage) everything around for 3 hours. What is the result of the tornado? – It … (do) a lot of damage. The scientists … (do) the exploration of the island since they discovered it. They … (not, solve) that serious problem yet, have they?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Has been hurting;have launched has been damaging have done have been doing havent solved
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Английский язык
Сочинение на тему "Environmental problems nowedays" сочинение должно состоять из легко читаемых ??лов и должно читаться 2 минуты