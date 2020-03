Помогите перевести. 1) 25.03 в нашем техникуме проходил спортивный фестиваль "ТехОл??мп". 2)В фестивале принимали участие 8 команд. 3)Было много интересных конкурсов. 4)Каждая команда показала свое мастерство. 5)По всему т...

Гость: Гость:

1)March 25 at College took place a sport festival "TechOlimp". 2)At festival took participation eight team. 3)Was a many interesting contest. 4)Each team showed their skills. 5)Throughout College crying victory cry fans. 6)Juri spot three finalist. 7)But was awarded each team. 8)I really like this festival. 9)I think,his is not yet give many creative and sport people. Фууууух)))