Помогите перевести слова во вторую форму глагола. hot lazy fast beautiful expensive important good bad cheap small happy intelligent easy big slow attractive Заранее спасибо!
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Это не глаголы, а прилагательные. поэтому мы будем говорить о степенях сравнения прилагательных. hot - hotter - the hottest lazy - lazier - the laziest fast - faster - the fastest beautiful - more beautiful - the most beautiful expensive - more expensive - the most expensive important - more important - the most important good - better - the best bad - worse - the worst cheap - cheaper - the cheapest small - smaller - the smallest happy - happier - the happiest intelligent - more intelligent - the most intelligent easy - easier - the easiest big - bigger - the biggest slow - slower - the slowest attractive - more attractive - the most attractive
