Помогите перевести слова во вторую форму глагола. hot lazy fast beautiful expensive important good bad cheap small happy intelligent easy big slow attractive Заранее спасибо!

Английский язык
Помогите перевести слова во вторую форму глагола. hot lazy fast beautiful expensive important good bad cheap small happy intelligent easy big slow attractive Заранее спасибо!
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Это не глаголы, а прилагательные. поэтому мы будем говорить о степенях сравнения прилагательных. hot - hotter - the hottest lazy - lazier - the laziest fast - faster - the fastest beautiful - more beautiful - the most beautiful expensive - more expensive - the most expensive important - more important - the most important good - better - the best bad - worse - the worst cheap - cheaper - the cheapest small - smaller - the smallest happy - happier - the happiest intelligent - more intelligent - the most intelligent  easy - easier - the easiest big - bigger - the biggest slow - slower - the slowest attractive - more attractive - the most attractive
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
145008 тыщ перевести в дациметры и миллиметры
Ответить
География
Хозяйственное использование реки камы
Ответить
История
К причинам революции во Франции 1848-49 гг НЕ относится: А)Экономический кризис перепроизводства Б)Отсутствие всеобщего избирательного права ...
Ответить
Русский язык
Составить 3 предложение с синонимами срочно!!!!!!
Ответить
Литература
Это не вопрос ребят молодцы я всё время к вам обращаюсь
Ответить