Помогите перевести срочно 3 Copy the sentences in the right order of events. Jasmine puts on her favourite pink T-shirt and a skirt. Jasmine goes back home because there is no school tod? Jasmine puts on a warm sweat and jeans....

Английский язык

Помогите перевести срочно 3 Copy the sentences in the right order of events. Jasmine puts on her favourite pink T-shirt and a skirt. Jasmine goes back home because there is no school tod? Jasmine puts on a warm sweat and jeans.Jasmine finds her umbrella and rushes to school. Jasmine opens the front door and sees that it is raining. Jasmine runs into Tom.

Автор: Гость