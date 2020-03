Помогите перевести текст с на русский! Advantages and disandvantages. There are both advantages and disadvantages in being a doctor.First of all,profession of a doctor is the one where you do not have weekends and holidays,wh...

Английский язык

Помогите перевести текст с на русский! Advantages and disandvantages. There are both advantages and disadvantages in being a doctor.First of all,profession of a doctor is the one where you do not have weekends and holidays,where you have to work at nights and change your plans because of an emergency call. However,advantages of this profession surpass its disadvantages.Everyone treats doctors with great respect.There are no limits for improvement in this profession and where there is a will,there is a way.And the last,but not the least is joy and gratitude of a recovered patient.

Автор: Гость