Помогите плиз 10, очень нужно

1. The painting Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh is one of those paintings that everyone knows. It was painted in in June, 1889, in southern France. 2. The painting illustrates a dark blue sky full of shining stars. In the foreground you can see a construction that reminds a dark castle or a flame and many smaller houses behind it In the background you can see some whirling clouds On the top right of the painting is a very bright moon that seems to give light to the whole picture It is hard to say whether the houses and yards are at the foreground or background, although they seem to be far away. The town looks peaceful. The town is painted with cool, dark colors. The buildings are painted very symmetric. 3. There are clouds going across the sky that are a mixture of a variety of shades of blue and white with sweeping brushstrokes. The clouds are swirling to show a cool night breeze even though you cannot see wind. 4. It seems as if with sharp brushstrokes the painter wanted to show the raging passions and agony of his soul, while the sleepy village was unaware of his state. The painter uses dark blue and green colours, not red ones. The technique he used is called impasto – the manner of laying paint roughly and thickly on the surface. Such style was seen in most of his works. It made them expressive and lively.