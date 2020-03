помогите плиз написать сочинение на тему my weekdays на английски за 3 класс

Гость: Гость:

My weekdays are important in my life. Sometimes I am busy too much but the other days I am free. Usually I plan my weekdays myself. On Monday I get up at 7 o'clock, wash my face, hands, brush my teeth. I do it every day. Then I have breakfast and go to school. On Monday I have a lot of lessons at my school On Tuesday I have painting. I love it very much. On Wednesday in the evening my friends visit me for doing homework together. On Thursday I have musical lessons where I can play the piano. On Friday I am free all the evening and do what I want. Saturday and Sunday are my favorite days where I can play with my friends and help my parents to clean the house.