Помогите плиз!!!!!! Задание 1

Гость: Гость:

1)As like as two pears (c) 2)As Flat as a pancake (a) 3)As black as coal (c) 4)As light as a feather (d) 5)As dry as a bone (g) 6)As blind as a bat (f) 7)As silent as the grave (h) 8)As cunning as a fox (d) 9)As poor as church mouse (e) 10)As steady as a rock (j) 11)As green as a gooseberry (k) 12)As cool as a cucumber (l) 13)As fresh as a daisy (m) 14)As dark as midnight (i) 15)As greedy as a wolf (o) 16)As red as a cherry (n) 17)As ola as the hills (p) 18)As brown as a berry (b)