Помогите плизз Передайте следующие предложения в Passive Voice.1. We turn on the light when it is dark. 2. The students finished their translation in time. 3. Helen washed the dishes. 4. Betty often took her younger brother for...

Английский язык
Помогите плизз Передайте следующие предложения в Passive Voice.1. We turn on the light when it is dark. 2. The students finished their translation in time. 3. Helen washed the dishes. 4. Betty often took her younger brother for a walk. 5. Mother has made some coffee. 6. Have you ironed your dress yet? 7. Nina mispronounced this word. 8. They have told her the truth. 9. She promised us an interesting entertainment. 10. One uses chalk for writing on the blackboard. 11. I shall finish my work about seven o'clock. 12. Somebody has opened the door. 1.3. The waitress brought in the coffee. 14. One of my friends took me to the cinema last week. 15. We shall finish this work in time. 16. They built this house in 1960. 17. They were selling new children's books in that shop when I entered it yesterday. 18. A large group of young people joined us on our way to the station. 19. A young teacher started a school in this village. 20. They are translating this article now. 21. Galsworthy wrote "The Forsyte Saga." 21. Thousands of people attended this meeting. 22. He has just interrupted me. 23. The teacher has explained it to us.
1.The light  is  turned on  when it is dark. 2. The students*translation was   finished   in time. 3.The dishes were washed by Helen . 4. Betty*s  younger brother was often taken  for a walk. 5.S ome coffee has  been made by mother . 6. Has my dress been ironed yet? 7. This word was mispronounced by Nina 8.The truth had been told her by them . 9. An interesting entertainment was   promised  us by her  10. Chalk  is used for writing on the blackboard. 11.My work  will be  finished  about seven o'clock. 12. The door  had been  opened by somebody . 13. The coffee was  brought in by the waitress. 14. I  was taken   to the cinema by one  of my friends last week. 15. This work will be l finished by us  in time. 16. This house was  built by them   in 1960. 17. New children's books  were  being sold by them   in that shop when I entered it yesterday. 18.  We were joined  by  a large group of young people on our way to the station  . 19. A school  was started in this village by a  young teacher. 20. This article  is being  translated now. 21. "The Forsyte Saga." was written by Galsworthy 21. This meeting   was  attended by thousands of people . 22. I  had been  just interrupted  by him 23.  It  had been  explained to us by the teacher .
