Английский язык
Помогите плизз Передайте следующие предложения в Passive Voice.1. We turn on the light when it is dark. 2. The students finished their translation in time. 3. Helen washed the dishes. 4. Betty often took her younger brother for a walk. 5. Mother has made some coffee. 6. Have you ironed your dress yet? 7. Nina mispronounced this word. 8. They have told her the truth. 9. She promised us an interesting entertainment. 10. One uses chalk for writing on the blackboard. 11. I shall finish my work about seven o'clock. 12. Somebody has opened the door. 1.3. The waitress brought in the coffee. 14. One of my friends took me to the cinema last week. 15. We shall finish this work in time. 16. They built this house in 1960. 17. They were selling new children's books in that shop when I entered it yesterday. 18. A large group of young people joined us on our way to the station. 19. A young teacher started a school in this village. 20. They are translating this article now. 21. Galsworthy wrote "The Forsyte Saga." 21. Thousands of people attended this meeting. 22. He has just interrupted me. 23. The teacher has explained it to us.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.The light is turned on when it is dark. 2. The students*translation was finished in time. 3.The dishes were washed by Helen . 4. Betty*s younger brother was often taken for a walk. 5.S ome coffee has been made by mother . 6. Has my dress been ironed yet? 7. This word was mispronounced by Nina 8.The truth had been told her by them . 9. An interesting entertainment was promised us by her 10. Chalk is used for writing on the blackboard. 11.My work will be finished about seven o'clock. 12. The door had been opened by somebody . 13. The coffee was brought in by the waitress. 14. I was taken to the cinema by one of my friends last week. 15. This work will be l finished by us in time. 16. This house was built by them in 1960. 17. New children's books were being sold by them in that shop when I entered it yesterday. 18. We were joined by a large group of young people on our way to the station . 19. A school was started in this village by a young teacher. 20. This article is being translated now. 21. "The Forsyte Saga." was written by Galsworthy 21. This meeting was attended by thousands of people . 22. I had been just interrupted by him 23. It had been explained to us by the teacher .
