ПОМОГИТЕ ПЛИЗЗЗ ПРОШУ ПИШИТЕ ОТВЕТЫ ВЕРНЫЕ ... НАДЕЮСЬ НА ВАШУ ЧЕСТНОСТЬ !!!!! 1. Выб??ри и вставь слово, подходящее по смыслу. 1. We are close family and we … on well with each other. a) make b) get c) have 2. My mother ha...
Английский язык
ПОМОГИТЕ ПЛИЗЗЗ ПРОШУ ПИШИТЕ ОТВЕТЫ ВЕРНЫЕ ... НАДЕЮСЬ НА ВАШУ ЧЕСТНОСТЬ !!!!! 1. Выб??ри и вставь слово, подходящее по смыслу. 1. We are close family and we … on well with each other. a) make b) get c) have 2. My mother has a good sense of … . a) love b) beauty c) humour 3. A woman, who works at home for her family, is a … . a) housewife b) teacher c) nurse 4. A child, who doesn’t obey parents, is … . a) obedient b) naughty c) talkative 5. A person, who is impolite, is … . a) friendly b) rude c) shy 2. Выбери и вставь глагол в нужной форме. 1. Mum … TV now. а).is watching b) watches c) watch 2. He sometimes … to church. а).is going b) goes c) go 3. I … read the newspaper every morning. а).am reading b) reads c) read 4. Granny usually … dinner in the evening. а)is cooking b) cooks c) cook 5. We … a test at the moment. a) are writing b) writes c) write 3. Заполнить пропуски нужным предлогом, если требуется. 1. We usually go skiing … winter. 2. Do you speak … any foreign languages? 3. Where can I change dollars … rubles? 4. Can you play … chess? It’s a very interesting game. 5. What country are you … ? 1. Задайте общий вопрос и один специальный вопрос к предложению, начиная со слова в скобках. The boys are playing football in the park now. (Where?)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Выбери и вставь слово, подходящее по смыслу. 1. We are close family and we … on well with each other. b) get 2. My mother has a good sense of … . c) humour 3. A woman, who works at home for her family, is a … . a) housewife 4. A child, who doesn’t obey parents, is … . b) naughty 5. A person, who is impolite, is … . b) rude 2. Выбери и вставь глагол в нужной форме. 1. Mum … TV now. а).is watching 2. He sometimes … to church. b) goes 3. I … read the newspaper every morning. c) read 4. Granny usually … dinner in the evening. b) cooks 5. We … a test at the moment. a) are writing 3. Заполнить пропуски нужным предлогом, если требуется. 1. We usually go skiing in winter. 2. Do you speak any foreign languages? 3. Where can I change dollars for… rubles? 4. Can you play chess? It’s a very interesting game. 5. What country are you from… ? 1. Задайте общий вопрос и один специальный вопрос к предложению, начиная со слова в скобках. Are the boys playing football in the park now? Where are the boys playing football now?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Немецкий язык
Рассказ на немецком языке о Моде с переводом Ну сколько рублей тебе дают в месяц и т.д ставлю 100 баллов!