Помогите поставить глагол в правильную форму 1)The book "The adventures of Tom Sawyer" (write) by Mark Twain. 2)A new school (build) this year. 3)I can't speak to you.The apple pie (bake) now. 4)London (visit) by many touri...

Английский язык

Помогите поставить глагол в правильную форму 1)The book "The adventures of Tom Sawyer" (write) by Mark Twain. 2)A new school (build) this year. 3)I can't speak to you.The apple pie (bake) now. 4)London (visit) by many tourists. 5)New medicine (discover) in future.

