Помогите пожалуйста!!!! Complete these dialogues. 1. A: Hello. What can i do for you ? B.: ... A.: I'm sorry, but the seats in the stalls are sold out. Would you like seats in the circle, gallery or one of the boxes? B.: ...

Гость: Гость:

1. A: Hello. What can I do for you? B.: Can I have two seats in the stalls? A.: I'm sorry, but the seats in the stalls are sold out. Would you like seats in the circle, gallery or one of the boxes? B.: In the circle, please. A.: Yes , there are some very good seats in the middle of the front row. B.: Thank you! A.: You are welcome. 2. A.: What can I do for you? B.: Can I have a seat for the evening performance on Saturday? A.: Tes, what seats would you like? We've got only in the boxes. B.: I see. Very good. I'll take the seat in the box. Here is the money. A.: Thank you.