ПОМОГИТЕ,ПОЖАЛУЙСТА fill in the blanks with prepositions where necessary. 1. She only succeeded ... blocking the way. 2. She showed no intention ... leaving. 3. There is no point... staying. 4. He did not object... being exam...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ,ПОЖАЛУЙСТА fill in the blanks with prepositions where necessary. 1. She only succeeded ... blocking the way. 2. She showed no intention ... leaving. 3. There is no point... staying. 4. He did not object... being examined. 5. I was not used ... driving a big car through crowded streets. 6. She was surprisingly clever ... finding out things. 7. How can I prevent her ... going there? 8. I was thinking at the time ... selling the place. 9. I can find that out ... asking. 10. After all I'm personally responsible ... bringing you back safe and sound. 11. They positively insisted ... visiting all the rooms. 12. What are your reasons to accuse her ... taking the papers? 13. Everything depends ... being on the spot. 14. I thanked him again ... lending me the car. 1. Jones insisted ... shaking hands. 2. I take all the blame ... not seeing further than my nose. 3. Unfortunately I haven't succeeded ... making much impression on you. 4. He made a point ... never sounding disappointed. 5. His mission had very little to do ... winning the war. 6. He had never had much difficulty ... getting jobs. The trouble had always been ... keeping them. 7. She thanked him ... taking her out. 8. He did not object ... seeing Francis. 9. I shall look forward ... seeing your book

Автор: Гость