Помогите пожалуйста Fill in the gaps with the verbs given below in appropriate form. Graham Alison, a businessman, aged 70, (1)__________________ missing on Sunday. His wife came home late and found a note that (2)______________by her husband on the bed. The message was that he’d had to go New York on an emergency. Mrs. Alison (3)________________ at receiving this at a short notice and went to bed slightly annoyed. Early in the morning she (4)________________ by a telephone call: a male voice of a complete stranger told her that Mr. Alison (5)_______________. Mrs. Alison started to panic because the ransom that (6)_________________ amounted to no less than a million dollars, the huge sum could nowhere (7)____________. Moreover, she (8)_____________ that the money had (9)_____________ in two days. Next day the same voice called up again and said that the money had (10)___________ under a certain bench in the nearby park. He also added that if the 49 police (11)________________ Mr. Alison (12)________________. Mrs. Alison consulted her lawyer and she (13)_____________ a piece of advice; she came to the conclusion that the best thing for her to do was to let the police know. So, the police (14)_______________ and the hunt began. Soon they found one of the kidnappers and the next day the gang (15)________ 1 to report 2 to leave 3 to surprise 4 to wake up 5 to kidnap 6 to demand 7 to find 8 to tell 9 to pay 10 to leave 11 to tell 12 to kill 13 to give 14 to inform 15 to arrest

