Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста Fill in the gaps with the verbs given below in appropriate form. Graham Alison, a businessman, aged 70, (1)__________________ missing on Sunday. His wife came home late and found a note that (2)______________by her husband on the bed. The message was that he’d had to go New York on an emergency. Mrs. Alison (3)________________ at receiving this at a short notice and went to bed slightly annoyed. Early in the morning she (4)________________ by a telephone call: a male voice of a complete stranger told her that Mr. Alison (5)_______________. Mrs. Alison started to panic because the ransom that (6)_________________ amounted to no less than a million dollars, the huge sum could nowhere (7)____________. Moreover, she (8)_____________ that the money had (9)_____________ in two days. Next day the same voice called up again and said that the money had (10)___________ under a certain bench in the nearby park. He also added that if the 49 police (11)________________ Mr. Alison (12)________________. Mrs. Alison consulted her lawyer and she (13)_____________ a piece of advice; she came to the conclusion that the best thing for her to do was to let the police know. So, the police (14)_______________ and the hunt began. Soon they found one of the kidnappers and the next day the gang (15)________ 1 to report 2 to leave 3 to surprise 4 to wake up 5 to kidnap 6 to demand 7 to find 8 to tell 9 to pay 10 to leave 11 to tell 12 to kill 13 to give 14 to inform 15 to arrest
Graham Alison, a businessman, aged 70, (1)was reported missing on Sunday. His wife came home late and found a note that (2) was left by her husband on the bed. The message was that he’d had to go New York on an emergency. Mrs. Alison (3)was surprised at receiving this at a short notice and went to bed slightly annoyed. Early in the morning she (4) was woken up by a telephone call: a male voice of a complete stranger told her that Mr. Alison (5) was kidnapped. Mrs. Alison started to panic because the ransom that (6) was demanded amounted to no less than a million dollars, the huge sum could nowhere (7) be found. Moreover, she (8)was told that the money had (9) to be paid in two days. Next day the same voice called up again and said that the money had (10)to be left under a certain bench in the nearby park. He also added that if the 49 police (11) was told Mr. Alison (12) would be killed. Mrs. Alison consulted her lawyer and she (13) was given a piece of advice; she came to the conclusion that the best thing for her to do was to let the police know. So, the police (14) was informed and the hunt began. Soon they found one of the kidnappers and the next day the gang (15) was arrested.
